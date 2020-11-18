The SVP, Canada of Civeo (CVEO) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the SVP, Canada of Civeo (CVEO), Allan Schoening, sold shares of CVEO for $80.16K.

Currently, Civeo has an average volume of 639.60K. The company has a one-year high of $1.54 and a one-year low of $0.34.

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts. The Australia segment provides accommodations services on a day rate basis to mining and related service companies, such as construction contractors. The U.S. segment provides open camp facilities and highly mobile smaller camps that follow drilling rigs and completion crews as well as accommodation, office and storage modules that are placed on offshore drilling rigs and products platforms. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.