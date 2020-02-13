The SVP, Business & Corp. Dev. of Glu Mobile is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the SVP, Business & Corp. Dev. of Glu Mobile (GLUU), Chris Akhavan, exercised options to sell 701,832 GLUU shares at $2.88 a share, for a total transaction value of $4.88M.

Following Chris Akhavan’s last GLUU Sell transaction on August 17, 2017, the stock climbed by 3.8%. In addition to Chris Akhavan, one other GLUU executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Glu Mobile’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $113 million and quarterly net profit of $10.79 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $95.64 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.32 million. The company has a one-year high of $11.75 and a one-year low of $4.11. GLUU’s market cap is $995.7M and the company has a P/E ratio of 124.18.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $4.88M worth of GLUU shares and purchased $280.2K worth of GLUU shares. The insider sentiment on Glu Mobile has been positive according to 43 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Glu Mobile, Inc. designs, markets and sells mobile games. It specializes in free-to-play mobile games designed to a section of users who download and make purchases games through direct-to-consumer digital storefronts, such as the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Amazon Appstore and others.

