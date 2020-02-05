The SVP Bus Development & Strategy of Littelfuse (LFUS) is Selling Shares

Today, the SVP Bus Development & Strategy of Littelfuse (LFUS), Matthew Cole, sold shares of LFUS for $36.73K.

The company has a one-year high of $206.00 and a one-year low of $149.80. LFUS’s market cap is $4.48B and the company has a P/E ratio of 32.86. Currently, Littelfuse has an average volume of 133.33K.

The insider sentiment on Littelfuse has been negative according to 81 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Matthew Cole's trades have generated a -3.7% average return based on past transactions.

Littelfuse, Inc. engages in supplying of circuit protection products for the electronics, automotive and electrical industries. The company offers electromechanical and electronic switch and control devices for commercial and specialty vehicles and sensors for automobile safety systems.