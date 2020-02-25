The SVP and CMO of Sleep Number (SNBR) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the SVP and CMO of Sleep Number (SNBR), Kevin Kennedy Brown, sold shares of SNBR for $231K.

Following Kevin Kennedy Brown’s last SNBR Sell transaction on February 20, 2019, the stock climbed by 9.8%. In addition to Kevin Kennedy Brown, one other SNBR executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Sleep Number’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $441 million and quarterly net profit of $24.09 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $412 million and had a net profit of $26.99 million. The company has a one-year high of $61.00 and a one-year low of $32.53. Currently, Sleep Number has an average volume of 394.50K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $231K worth of SNBR shares and purchased $106K worth of SNBR shares. The insider sentiment on Sleep Number has been positive according to 69 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.