The SVP and CIO of MSC Industrial (MSM) is Buying Shares

Today, the SVP and CIO of MSC Industrial (MSM), Charles Bonomo, bought shares of MSM for $3,115.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $86.87 and a one-year low of $64.59. Currently, MSC Industrial has an average volume of 984.29K. MSM’s market cap is $4.16B and the company has a P/E ratio of 14.85.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies. The company was founded by Sidney Jacobson in 1941 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.