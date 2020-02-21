The SVP and CFO of SS&C Technologies Holdings is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the SVP and CFO of SS&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC), Patrick Pedonti, exercised options to sell 170,000 SSNC shares at $18.19 a share, for a total transaction value of $11.03M.

Following Patrick Pedonti’s last SSNC Sell transaction on March 18, 2013, the stock climbed by 50.9%.

Based on SS&C Technologies Holdings’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.14 billion and quarterly net profit of $95 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.11 billion and had a net profit of $58.7 million. The company has a one-year high of $67.73 and a one-year low of $42.51. SSNC’s market cap is $16.4B and the company has a P/E ratio of 47.98.

The insider sentiment on SS&C Technologies Holdings has been negative according to 32 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. engages in the development and provision of software solutions. Its portfolio of products provides functions including trading and modeling, middle-office functions such as portfolio management and reporting, and back-office functions such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing. It also caters to the institutional asset and wealth management, alternative investment management, financial advisory, and financial institutions vertical markets. The firm’s services include managed, professional, technology & operations outsourcing and fund administration services. The company was founded by William Charles Stone in February 1986 and is headquartered in Windsor, CT.