The SVP and CFO of Harsco (HSC) is Buying Shares

Today, the SVP and CFO of Harsco (HSC), Peter Francis Minan, bought shares of HSC for $25.48K.

Following this transaction Peter Francis Minan’s holding in the company was increased by 1.58% to a total of $1.57 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $27.97 and a one-year low of $9.46.

Starting in May 2019, HSC received 7 Buy ratings in a row.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.