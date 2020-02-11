The SVP and CAO of Essex Property is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the SVP and CAO of Essex Property (ESS), John Farias, exercised options to sell 822 ESS shares at $219.22 a share, for a total transaction value of $260K.

Following John Farias’ last ESS Sell transaction on August 20, 2019, the stock climbed by 5.5%. In addition to John Farias, one other ESS executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Essex Property’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $376 million and quarterly net profit of $129 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $357 million and had a net profit of $118 million. The company has a one-year high of $334.17 and a one-year low of $271.58. Currently, Essex Property has an average volume of 518.88K.

The insider sentiment on Essex Property has been negative according to 36 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Essex Property Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.