The SVP, Americas of Steelcase (SCS) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the SVP, Americas of Steelcase (SCS), Eddy Schmitt, bought shares of SCS for $301.2K.

This recent transaction increases Eddy Schmitt’s holding in the company by 50.71% to a total of $895.2K.

SCS’s market cap is $1.14 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 8.60.

Steelcase, Inc. engages in the provision of furnishing solutions, and architecture, furniture, and technology products. It operates through following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Others. The Americas segment serves customers in the United States (U.S.), Canada, the Caribbean Islands, and Latin America. The EMEA segment serves customers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa primarily under the Steelcase and Coalesse brands. The Other segment includes Asia Pacific, Designtex, and PolyVision. The company was founded by Peter Martin Wege, Walter D. Idema, and David Hunting on March 14, 1912 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.