The Supreme Cannabis Company (SPRWF) was Upgraded to a Buy Rating at BMO Capital

The Supreme Cannabis Company (SPRWF) received a Buy rating and a C$0.55 price target from BMO Capital analyst Tamy Chen on March 9. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -12.7% and a 33.3% success rate. Chen covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings, OrganiGram Holdings, and Sundial Growers.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for The Supreme Cannabis Company with a $0.44 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The Supreme Cannabis Company’s market cap is currently $160.2M and has a P/E ratio of -1.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.08.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

The Supreme Cannabis Co Inc is a Canada based company engaged in the production and sale of medical and recreational cannabis.