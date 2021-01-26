The Subsidiary Director of Anglo American Platinum (AGPPF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Subsidiary Director of Anglo American Platinum (AGPPF), Lorato Nelly Mogaki, sold shares of AGPPF for $6.05M.

Following Lorato Nelly Mogaki’s last AGPPF Sell transaction on July 01, 2020, the stock climbed by 33.9%.

The company has a one-year high of $110.50 and a one-year low of $25.46. AGPPF’s market cap is $27.64 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 23.70. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.44.

Anglo American Platinum Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the supply of platinum group metals. It specializes in mined, recycled, and traded metal which include palladium, platinum, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium. The company was founded on July 13, 1946 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.