The Subsidiary Chief Executive Officer of Frontline (FRO) is Buying Shares

Today, the Subsidiary Chief Executive Officer of Frontline (FRO), Robert Hvide Macleod, bought shares of FRO for $3.73M.

This recent transaction increases Robert Hvide Macleod’s holding in the company by 5% to a total of $8.65 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Frontline’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $412 million and quarterly net profit of $165 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $238 million and had a net profit of $40.03 million. The company has a one-year high of $13.33 and a one-year low of $6.09. FRO’s market cap is $1.63 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 6.40.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $8.72, reflecting a -9.4% downside. Four different firms, including DNB Markets and Jefferies, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.