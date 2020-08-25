The Subsidiary Chief Executive Officer of Anglo American (AAUKF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Subsidiary Chief Executive Officer of Anglo American (AAUKF), Natascha Viljoen, sold shares of AAUKF for $465.2K.

This is Viljoen’s first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on GB:LMI back in August 2013

The company has a one-year high of $29.51 and a one-year low of $12.56. AAUKF’s market cap is $33.53 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 14.60. Currently, Anglo American has an average volume of .

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.62, reflecting a -100.0% downside.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: Iron Ore, Manganese, and Corporate and Other. Its portfolio of mining businesses includes span bulk commodities, including iron ore and manganese, metallurgical coal and thermal coal, base metals and minerals, copper, nickel, niobium and phosphates, and precious metals and minerals. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.