The Subsidiary Chief Executive Officer of Anglo American (AAUKF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Subsidiary Chief Executive Officer of Anglo American (AAUKF), Natascha Viljoen, sold shares of AAUKF for $793.3K.

The company has a one-year high of $29.51 and a one-year low of $12.56. Currently, Anglo American has an average volume of 351. AAUKF’s market cap is $33.94 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 13.90.

Based on 11 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.66, reflecting a -18.9% downside.

The insider sentiment on Anglo American has been negative according to 56 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Natascha Viljoen's trades have generated a 22.7% average return based on past transactions.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: Iron Ore, Manganese, and Corporate and Other. Its portfolio of mining businesses includes span bulk commodities, including iron ore and manganese, metallurgical coal and thermal coal, base metals and minerals, copper, nickel, niobium and phosphates, and precious metals and minerals. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.