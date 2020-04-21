The Stars Group (TSG) Gets a Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released today, Simon French from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on The Stars Group (TSG), with a price target of C$35.29. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.94, close to its 52-week high of $26.64.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for The Stars Group with a $25.00 average price target.

The Stars Group’s market cap is currently $7.22B and has a P/E ratio of 110.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.46.

The Stars Group, Inc. provides technology-based products and services in the global gaming and interactive entertainment industries. It owns gaming and related consumer businesses and brands, including PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, StarsDraft, and the PokerStars Championship and PokerStars Festival live poker tour brands. The firm operates through the Business-to-Consumer segment. The B2C segment is divided into the Poker, and Casino and Sportsbook business lines. It offers non-poker gaming products, including casino, sportsbook and daily fantasy sports. The company was founded on January 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.