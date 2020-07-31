The Sr VP, Secretary & Gen Counsel of Cintas is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Sr VP, Secretary & Gen Counsel of Cintas (CTAS), Thomas Frooman, exercised options to buy 27,844 CTAS shares at $111.01 a share, for a total transaction value of $3.09M.

Following Thomas Frooman’s last CTAS Buy transaction on April 04, 2019, the stock climbed by 102.4%. This recent transaction increases Thomas Frooman’s holding in the company by 25.03% to a total of $48.09 million.

The company has a one-year high of $311.02 and a one-year low of $154.33. Currently, Cintas has an average volume of 570.17K. CTAS’s market cap is $31.62 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 36.20.

Based on 11 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $280.67, reflecting a 7.4% upside. Three different firms, including Barclays and Jefferies, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items. The First Aid and Safety Services segment comprises of first aid and safety products and services. The All Other segment includes fire protection services and its direct sale business. The Corporate segment consists of corporate assets such as cash and marketable securities. The company was founded by Richard T. Farmer in 1968 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.