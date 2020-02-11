The Sr VP, Secretary & Gen Coun of Esco Technologies (ESE) is Selling Shares

Today, the Sr VP, Secretary & Gen Coun of Esco Technologies (ESE), Alyson Barclay, sold shares of ESE for $890.7K.

Following Alyson Barclay’s last ESE Sell transaction on February 16, 2018, the stock climbed by 39.7%.

The company has a one-year high of $107.10 and a one-year low of $65.69. ESE’s market cap is $2.64B and the company has a P/E ratio of 35.89. Currently, Esco Technologies has an average volume of 156.67K.

ESCO Technologies, Inc. is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.