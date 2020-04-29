The Sr. VP Human Resources Officer of West Pharmaceutical Services is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Sr. VP Human Resources Officer of West Pharmaceutical Services (WST), Favorite Annette, exercised options to sell 14,192 WST shares at $55.09 a share, for a total transaction value of $2.79M.

Based on West Pharmaceutical Services’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $492 million and quarterly net profit of $74.3 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $444 million and had a net profit of $55.4 million. The company has a one-year high of $201.79 and a one-year low of $113.04. Currently, West Pharmaceutical Services has an average volume of 516.83K.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers. The Contract-Manufactured Products segment serves as a fully integrated business, focused on the design, manufacture and automated assembly of complex devices, primarily for pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and medical device customers. The company was founded by Herman O. West on July 27, 1923 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.