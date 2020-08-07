The Sr. VP – Human Resources of Kansas City Southern (KSU) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Sr. VP – Human Resources of Kansas City Southern (KSU), Lora Cheatum, sold shares of KSU for $263.5K.

Following Lora Cheatum’s last KSU Sell transaction on December 11, 2019, the stock climbed by 33.2%. In addition to Lora Cheatum, 2 other KSU executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $195.47 and a one-year low of $92.86. Currently, Kansas City Southern has an average volume of 740.91K. KSU’s market cap is $17.49 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 30.20.

Based on 15 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $169.29, reflecting a 9.1% upside.

The insider sentiment on Kansas City Southern has been negative according to 78 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The company also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network. Kansas City Southern was founded by Arthur E. Stilwell in 1887 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.