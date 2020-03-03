The Sr. VP, General Counsel & Sec of Essential Utilities (WTRG) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Sr. VP, General Counsel & Sec of Essential Utilities (WTRG), Christopher Paul Luning, sold shares of WTRG for $532.9K.

Following Christopher Paul Luning’s last WTRG Sell transaction on December 14, 2012, the stock climbed by 28.9%.

Based on Essential Utilities’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $226 million and quarterly net profit of $64.23 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $206 million and had a GAAP net loss of $3.66 million. The company has a one-year high of $54.52 and a one-year low of $34.79. WTRG’s market cap is $9.8B and the company has a P/E ratio of 45.38.

Essential Utilities, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It supports a range of customers across Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, Illinois, North Carolina, New Jersey, Indiana, and Virginia.