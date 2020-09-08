The Sr. VP, Depty. CFO & CAO of American International Group (AIG) is Selling Shares

Today, the Sr. VP, Depty. CFO & CAO of American International Group (AIG), Elias Habayeb, sold shares of AIG for $249.9K.

The company has a one-year high of $58.66 and a one-year low of $16.07.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $38.14, reflecting a -23.0% downside.

American International Group, Inc. engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, Other Operations, and Legacy Portfolio. The General Insurance segment consists of insurance businesses in North America and International business areas. The Life and Retirement segment includes Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets. The Other Operations segment covers income from assets held by the company and other corporate subsidiaries. The Legacy Portfolio segment consists of run-off insurance lines and legacy investments. The company was founded by Cornelius Vander Starr in 1919 and is headquartered in New York, NY.