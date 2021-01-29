The Sr. VP & CSO of Enanta Pharmaceuticals is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Sr. VP & CSO of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA), Yat Sun Or, exercised options to buy 13,693 ENTA shares at $12.67 a share, for a total transaction value of $173.6K.

Following Yat Sun Or’s last ENTA Buy transaction on November 30, 2016, the stock climbed by 14.6%. This recent transaction increases Yat Sun Or’s holding in the company by 4.44% to a total of $15.25 million.

The company has a one-year high of $58.59 and a one-year low of $38.40. ENTA’s market cap is $928 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -26.70. Currently, Enanta Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 248.60K.

One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy ENTA with a $87.00 price target. Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $53.50, reflecting a -9.2% downside.

The insider sentiment on Enanta Pharmaceuticals has been positive according to 26 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The firm offers the medicine under the brands Mavyret and Viekira Pak. The company was founded by Peter O. Kliem and Gregory L. Verdine in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.