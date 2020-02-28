The Sr.VP& Chief Operating Officer of Service International (SCI) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Sr.VP& Chief Operating Officer of Service International (SCI), Sumner Waring, bought shares of SCI for $1.93M.

Following this transaction Sumner Waring’s holding in the company was increased by 25.53% to a total of $16.47 million. This is Waring’s first Buy trade following 12 Sell transactions.

Based on Service International’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $851 million and quarterly net profit of $147 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $821 million and had a net profit of $193 million. The company has a one-year high of $52.74 and a one-year low of $38.92. Currently, Service International has an average volume of 777.82K.

Starting in March 2019, SCI received 7 Buy ratings in a row.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $20.83M worth of SCI shares and purchased $7.13M worth of SCI shares. The insider sentiment on Service International has been neutral according to 67 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery business segments.