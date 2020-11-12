The Sr. VP – Chief Legal Officer of Cubesmart is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Sr. VP – Chief Legal Officer of Cubesmart (CUBE), Jeffrey P. Foster, exercised options to sell 25,510 CUBE shares at $11.36 a share, for a total transaction value of $844.1K.

Following Jeffrey P. Foster’s last CUBE Sell transaction on May 03, 2019, the stock climbed by 3.2%.

Based on Cubesmart’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $173 million and quarterly net profit of $46.89 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $167 million and had a net profit of $42.15 million. The company has a one-year high of $35.77 and a one-year low of $19.61. CUBE’s market cap is $6.58 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 39.10.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $38.33, reflecting a -100.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on Cubesmart has been negative according to 11 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

CubeSmart is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.