The Sr VP & Chief HR Officer of Worthington Industries is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Sr VP & Chief HR Officer of Worthington Industries (WOR), Catherine Lyttle, exercised options to sell 3,500 WOR shares at $30.92 a share, for a total transaction value of $164.4K.

Following Catherine Lyttle’s last WOR Sell transaction on April 06, 2018, the stock climbed by 11.4%.

The company has a one-year high of $50.06 and a one-year low of $19.28. Currently, Worthington Industries has an average volume of 77.68K. WOR’s market cap is $2.7 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 3.90.

Worthington Industries, Inc. engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs. The Steel Processing segment is consist of Worthington Steel business unit which operates eight manufacturing facilities and three consolidated joint ventures. The Pressure Cylinders segment includes the Worthington Cylinders business unit, which operates 19 manufacturing facilities. The Engineered Cabs segment comprises the Worthington Industries Engineered Cabs business unit, which operates four manufacturing facilities. The company was founded by John H. McConnell in 1955 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.