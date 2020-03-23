The Sr. VP & Chief HR Officer of AES (AES) is Buying Shares

Today, the Sr. VP & Chief HR Officer of AES (AES), Tish Mendoza, bought shares of AES for $30.07K.

In addition to Tish Mendoza, 8 other AES executives reported Buy trades in the last month. This recent transaction increases Tish Mendoza’s holding in the company by 2.44% to a total of $1.62 million.

The company has a one-year high of $21.23 and a one-year low of $8.11. AES’s market cap is $7.89B and the company has a P/E ratio of 26.25.

The insider sentiment on AES has been positive according to 33 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU, and Corporate and Other.