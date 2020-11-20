The Sr. VP, Chief HR Off. & CCO of Altria Group (MO) is Selling Shares

On November 18, the Sr. VP, Chief HR Off. & CCO of Altria Group (MO), Charles Whitaker, sold shares of MO for $471.3K.

Based on Altria Group’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $5.68 billion and GAAP net loss of -$952,000,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.41 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $2.6 billion. The company has a one-year high of $51.78 and a one-year low of $30.95. MO’s market cap is $74.65 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 105.60.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $54.67, reflecting a -26.8% downside.

The insider sentiment on Altria Group has been negative according to 45 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Altria Group, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton. The Smokeless products segment manufactured and sold by or on behalf of USSTC and PM USA. The Wine segment producer of Washington State wines, primarily Chateau Ste. Michelle and Columbia Crest, and owns wineries in or distributes wines from several other wine regions. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.