The Sr VP & CFO of Black Hills (BKH) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Sr VP & CFO of Black Hills (BKH), Richard Kinzley, bought shares of BKH for $56.21K.

In addition to Richard Kinzley, 6 other BKH executives reported Buy trades in the last month. Following this transaction Richard Kinzley’s holding in the company was increased by 2.25% to a total of $2.5 million.

The company has a one-year high of $87.12 and a one-year low of $48.07. BKH’s market cap is $3.46 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 17.70. Currently, Black Hills has an average volume of 195.67K.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $69.25, reflecting a -19.4% downside. Three different firms, including Mizuho Securities and Credit Suisse, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Black Hills has been positive according to 105 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana. The Gas Utilities segment conducts natural gas utility operations through the Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming subsidiaries. The Power Generation segment produces electric power from its generating plants and sells the electric capacity and energy. The Mining segment comprises of the production and sale of coal to site, mine-mouth power generation facilities. The Corporate and Other segment covers unallocated corporate expenses that support its operating segments. The company was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Rapid City, SD.