The Sr. VP & CCO of Celldex is Exercising Options

On December 16 it was reported that the Sr. VP & CCO of Celldex (CLDX), Richard M. Wright, exercised options to sell 20,832 CLDX shares at $6.20 a share, for a total transaction value of $387.5K.

Based on Celldex’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $668K and GAAP net loss of -$14,224,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $546K and had a GAAP net loss of $11.41 million. The company has a one-year high of $23.40 and a one-year low of $1.50. Currently, Celldex has an average volume of 662.27K.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $26.33, reflecting a -28.9% downside.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of immunotherapies and other targeted biologics. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379. The company was founded by Anthony S. Marucci and Tibor Keler in 1983 and is headquartered in Hampton, NJ.