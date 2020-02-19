The Sr. VP BallCorp & Pres. BATC of Ball (BLL) is Selling Shares

Today, the Sr. VP BallCorp & Pres. BATC of Ball (BLL), Robert Strain, sold shares of BLL for $774.9K.

Following Robert Strain’s last BLL Sell transaction on May 21, 2019, the stock climbed by 15.9%.

The company has a one-year high of $82.82 and a one-year low of $53.72. BLL’s market cap is $25.53B and the company has a P/E ratio of 46.73. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.6346.

The insider sentiment on Ball has been negative according to 91 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace.