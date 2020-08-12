The Sr. VP and Co-CIO of MFA Financial (MFA) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Sr. VP and Co-CIO of MFA Financial (MFA), Bryan Wulfsohn, bought shares of MFA for $100.7K.

This recent transaction increases Bryan Wulfsohn’s holding in the company by 28.02% to a total of $566.6K.

The company has a one-year high of $8.09 and a one-year low of $0.32. Currently, MFA Financial has an average volume of 12.53M.

MFA Financial, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.