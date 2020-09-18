The Sr VP and Chief Operating Off of Steris (STE) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Sr VP and Chief Operating Off of Steris (STE), Carestio Daniel, bought shares of STE for $543.8K.

This recent transaction increases Carestio Daniel A’s holding in the company by 30.4% to a total of $4.51 million. Following Carestio Daniel A’s last STE Buy transaction on August 08, 2019, the stock climbed by 18.7%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $168.98 and a one-year low of $105.69. Currently, Steris has an average volume of 464.67K. STE’s market cap is $14.22 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 35.40.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $6.9M worth of STE shares and purchased $543.8K worth of STE shares. The insider sentiment on Steris has been negative according to 49 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

STERIS Plc (Ireland) engages in the manufacture of medical and surgical equipment. The company was founded on December 22, 2016 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.