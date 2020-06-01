The Sr VP, Americas Sales of Manhattan Associates (MANH) is Selling Shares

Today, the Sr VP, Americas Sales of Manhattan Associates (MANH), Robert Howell, sold shares of MANH for $2.79M.

Following Robert Howell’s last MANH Sell transaction on March 18, 2019, the stock climbed by 32.9%. In addition to Robert Howell, 2 other MANH executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Manhattan Associates’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $154 million and quarterly net profit of $22.53 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $148 million and had a net profit of $20.97 million. The company has a one-year high of $91.57 and a one-year low of $35.20. Currently, Manhattan Associates has an average volume of 836.87K.

One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy MANH with a $80.00 price target. Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $91.33, reflecting a -3.6% downside.

The insider sentiment on Manhattan Associates has been negative according to 22 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Manhattan Associates, Inc. engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segment: The Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.