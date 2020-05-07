The SR. VICE PRESIDENT of Paccar is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the SR. VICE PRESIDENT of Paccar (PCAR), Michael Barkley, exercised options to sell 11,728 PCAR shares at $47.81 a share, for a total transaction value of $806.9K.

Following Michael Barkley’s last PCAR Sell transaction on February 13, 2019, the stock climbed by 3.9%. In addition to Michael Barkley, 3 other PCAR executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $83.42 and a one-year low of $49.12. Currently, Paccar has an average volume of 687.13K. PCAR’s market cap is $23.66 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 11.20.

Based on 14 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $72.83, reflecting a -5.3% downside.

The insider sentiment on Paccar has been negative according to 140 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Michael Barkley’s trades have generated a -4.1% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

PACCAR, Inc. is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands. The Parts segment distributes aftermarket parts for trucks and related commercial vehicles. The Financial Services segment provides finance and leasing products; and services provided to truck customers and dealers. The company was founded by William Pigott Sr. in 1905 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.