The Sr. Vice Pres., CFO of Steris (STE) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Sr. Vice Pres., CFO of Steris (STE), Michael Tokich, bought shares of STE for $1.5M.

Following Michael Tokich’s last STE Buy transaction on October 24, 2017, the stock climbed by 103.5%. Following this transaction Michael Tokich’s holding in the company was increased by 132.99% to a total of $9.39 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $189.35 and a one-year low of $105.69. Currently, Steris has an average volume of 343.63K. STE’s market cap is $16.03 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 39.20.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $200.00, reflecting a -4.7% downside. Three different firms, including Robert W. Baird and Stephens, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Steris has been neutral according to 49 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

STERIS Plc (Ireland) engages in the manufacture of medical and surgical equipment. The company was founded on December 22, 2016 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.