The Sr.V.P. Sales & Marketing of Service International (SCI) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Sr.V.P. Sales & Marketing of Service International (SCI), Steven Tidwell, bought shares of SCI for $960.5K.

Following this transaction Steven Tidwell’s holding in the company was increased by 78.7% to a total of $3.53 million. Following Steven Tidwell’s last SCI Buy transaction on June 11, 2019, the stock climbed by 5.9%.

Based on Service International’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $851 million and quarterly net profit of $147 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $821 million and had a net profit of $193 million. The company has a one-year high of $52.74 and a one-year low of $38.92. Currently, Service International has an average volume of 768.41K.

Starting in March 2019, SCI received 7 Buy ratings in a row.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $16.31M worth of SCI shares and purchased $5.2M worth of SCI shares. The insider sentiment on Service International has been neutral according to 61 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Steven Tidwell's trades have generated a -0.4% average return based on past transactions.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery business segments.