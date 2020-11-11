The Sr.V.P. Sales & Marketing of Service International (SCI) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Sr.V.P. Sales & Marketing of Service International (SCI), Steven Tidwell, bought shares of SCI for $591.1K.

Following this transaction Steven Tidwell’s holding in the company was increased by 53.65% to a total of $3.31 million.

Based on Service International’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $918 million and quarterly net profit of $127 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $769 million and had a net profit of $70.79 million. The company has a one-year high of $52.99 and a one-year low of $33.93. Currently, Service International has an average volume of 840.53K.

Starting in February 2020, SCI received 23 Buy ratings in a row. Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $53.33, reflecting a -7.1% downside. Three different firms, including Credit Suisse and Oppenheimer, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.32M worth of SCI shares and purchased $591.1K worth of SCI shares.

Steven Tidwell's trades have generated a -0.6% average return based on past transactions.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery business segments. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization, and catering. The Cemetery segment provides cemetery property interment rights, including developed lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum spaces, niches, and other cremation memorialization and interment options. The company was founded by Robert L. Waltrip in July 1962 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.