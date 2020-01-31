The Sr. V.P. & CFO of Crane Company (CR) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Sr. V.P. & CFO of Crane Company (CR), Richard Maue, bought shares of CR for $15.28K.

Following Richard Maue’s last CR Buy transaction on January 29, 2019, the stock climbed by 5.4%.

The company has a one-year high of $91.23 and a one-year low of $72.57. CR’s market cap is $5.22B and the company has a P/E ratio of 40.37. Currently, Crane Company has an average volume of 235.17K.

Three different firms, including Buckingham and Stifel Nicolaus, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Crane Company has been positive according to 41 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Crane Co. manufactures engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.