The Sr. V.P., Asset Integrity of Oceaneering International (OII) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Sr. V.P., Asset Integrity of Oceaneering International (OII), Stephen Barrett, bought shares of OII for $23.07K.

Following this transaction Stephen Barrett’s holding in the company was increased by 13.12% to a total of $275.9K. In addition to Stephen Barrett, 5 other OII executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Oceaneering International’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $561 million and GAAP net loss of $263 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $495 million and had a GAAP net loss of $64.14 million. The company has a one-year high of $21.29 and a one-year low of $2.24.

Three different firms, including Barclays and Goldman Sachs, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Oceaneering International has been positive according to 39 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Oceaneering International, Inc. engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Remotely Operated Vehicles, Subsea Products, Subsea Projects, and Asset Integrity.