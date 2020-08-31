The Sr MD & President CME Clearing of CME Group (CME) is Selling Shares

Today, the Sr MD & President CME Clearing of CME Group (CME), Sunil Cutinho, sold shares of CME for $996.8K.

In addition to Sunil Cutinho, 3 other CME executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $225.36 and a one-year low of $131.80. Currently, CME Group has an average volume of 761.54K. CME’s market cap is $63.49 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 26.70.

Based on 12 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $178.18, reflecting a -0.4% downside.

The insider sentiment on CME Group has been negative according to 92 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

CME Group, Inc. operates as a security and commodity exchange company. It provides the risk management and investment needs of customers around the globe. The company offers a wide range of products across various asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, metals, weather and real estate. CME Group brings buyers and sellers together through its CME Globex electronic trading platform across the globe and its open outcry trading facilities in Chicago and New York City. The company also provides clearing and settlement services for exchange-traded contracts, as well as for cleared over-the-counter derivatives transactions. It also offers market data services-including live quotes, delayed quotes, market reports and a comprehensive historical data service and has expanded into the index services business through CME Group Index Services. CME Group was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.