The Sr MD Gen Counsel & Corp Secr of CME Group (CME) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Sr MD Gen Counsel & Corp Secr of CME Group (CME), Kathleen Cronin, sold shares of CME for $688.1K.

Following Kathleen Cronin’s last CME Sell transaction on May 22, 2019, the stock climbed by 19.3%. In addition to Kathleen Cronin, one other CME executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on CME Group’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.28 billion and quarterly net profit of $636 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $904 million and had a net profit of $412 million. The company has a one-year high of $224.91 and a one-year low of $161.05. CME’s market cap is $72.81B and the company has a P/E ratio of 35.71.

The insider sentiment on CME Group has been negative according to 103 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

CME Group, Inc. operates as a security and commodity exchange company. It provides the risk management and investment needs of customers around the globe. The company offers a wide range of products across various asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, metals, weather and real estate.