The Sr Exec VP, Gen Counsel & Secy of Marcus (MCS) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Sr Exec VP, Gen Counsel & Secy of Marcus (MCS), Thomas Kissinger, bought shares of MCS for $38.66K.

This is Kissinger’s first Buy trade following 4 Sell transactions. This recent transaction increases Thomas Kissinger’s holding in the company by 1.71% to a total of $2.3 million.

Based on Marcus’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $207 million and quarterly net profit of $7.8 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $175 million and had a net profit of $8.72 million. The company has a one-year high of $43.24 and a one-year low of $24.99. MCS’s market cap is $796.9M and the company has a P/E ratio of 19.20.

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.