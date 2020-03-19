The Sr Exec VP, Gen Counsel & Secy of Marcus (MCS) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Sr Exec VP, Gen Counsel & Secy of Marcus (MCS), Thomas Kissinger, bought shares of MCS for $16.12K.

Following this transaction Thomas Kissinger’s holding in the company was increased by 2.24% to a total of $846K. In addition to Thomas Kissinger, one other MCS executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Marcus’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $207 million and quarterly net profit of $7.8 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $175 million and had a net profit of $8.72 million. The company has a one-year high of $41.81 and a one-year low of $6.95. MCS’s market cap is $286.6M and the company has a P/E ratio of 5.69.

The insider sentiment on Marcus has been positive according to 45 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Thomas Kissinger's trades have generated a -7.7% average return based on past transactions.

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.