The Sr. EVP of WesBanco (WSBC) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Sr. EVP of WesBanco (WSBC), Robert H. Young, bought shares of WSBC for $30K.

Following this transaction Robert H. Young’s holding in the company was increased by 100% to a total of $25.18K. This is Young’s first Buy trade following 11 Sell transactions.

Based on WesBanco’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $148 million and quarterly net profit of $23.4 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $130 million and had a net profit of $44.81 million. The company has a one-year high of $39.33 and a one-year low of $17.46. Currently, WesBanco has an average volume of 375.02K.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $23.50, reflecting a -12.8% downside.

The insider sentiment on WesBanco has been neutral according to 78 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Robert H. Young's trades have generated a -6.1% average return based on past transactions.

WesBanco, Inc. is a bank holding company. It offers financial services including retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust services, brokerage services, mortgage banking and insurance. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust & Investment Services. The Community Banking segment offers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services. The Trust & Investment Services segment offers trust services as well as various alternative investment products including mutual funds. The company was founded on April 3, 1870 and is headquartered in Wheeling, WV.