The Sr. EVP of Flushing Financial (FFIC) is Buying Shares

Today, the Sr. EVP of Flushing Financial (FFIC), Susan Cullen, bought shares of FFIC for $4,970.

In addition to Susan Cullen, 2 other FFIC executives reported Buy trades in the last month. Following this transaction Susan Cullen’s holding in the company was increased by 1.05% to a total of $480.5K.

The company has a one-year high of $22.97 and a one-year low of $8.86. FFIC’s market cap is $282 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 9.00. Currently, Flushing Financial has an average volume of 298.16K.

The insider sentiment on Flushing Financial has been positive according to 44 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S. government securities, corporate fixed-income securities and other marketable securities. The company was founded on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in New York, NY.