The Sr. EVP & COO of Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI) is Buying Shares

Today, the Sr. EVP & COO of Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI), Ronald Schwarz, bought shares of LBAI for $24.63K.

Following Ronald Schwarz’s last LBAI Buy transaction on February 14, 2012, the stock climbed by 3.1%. This recent transaction increases Ronald Schwarz’s holding in the company by 3.02% to a total of $841.8K.

Based on Lakeland Bancorp’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $55.46 million and quarterly net profit of $11.85 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $55 million and had a net profit of $17.46 million. The company has a one-year high of $17.63 and a one-year low of $8.31. LBAI’s market cap is $498 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 8.10.

The insider sentiment on Lakeland Bancorp has been positive according to 39 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which provides services through its wholly-owned subsidiary Lakeland Bank. The bank offers a full range of lending services, including commercial loans and leases, real estate and consumer loans to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and individuals located in its markets. It offers commercial bank services, consumer banking and other services. The company was founded in March 1989 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, NJ.