The SR EVP & Chief Banking Officer of WesBanco is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the SR EVP & Chief Banking Officer of WesBanco (WSBC), Jayson Zatta, exercised options to buy 1,500 WSBC shares at $25.00 a share, for a total transaction value of $37.5K. The options were close to expired and Jayson Zatta retained stocks.

Following Jayson Zatta’s last WSBC Buy transaction on August 06, 2020, the stock climbed by 10.6%. Following this transaction Jayson Zatta’s holding in the company was increased by 5.83% to a total of $846.6K.

Based on WesBanco’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $152 million and quarterly net profit of $52.85 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $131 million and had a net profit of $36.38 million. The company has a one-year high of $35.43 and a one-year low of $17.46. WSBC’s market cap is $2.09 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 17.50.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $32.38, reflecting a -3.2% downside.

The insider sentiment on WesBanco has been neutral according to 78 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

WesBanco, Inc. is a bank holding company. It offers financial services including retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust services, brokerage services, mortgage banking and insurance. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust & Investment Services. The Community Banking segment offers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services. The Trust & Investment Services segment offers trust services as well as various alternative investment products including mutual funds. The company was founded on April 3, 1870 and is headquartered in Wheeling, WV.