The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) Gets a Buy Rating from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Pamela Kaufman from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL), with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaufman is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.4% and a 57.1% success rate. Kaufman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Conagra Brands, Hostess Brands, and Campbell Soup.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for The Simply Good Foods Company with a $25.50 average price target, a 34.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 21, Jefferies also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $27.00 price target.

The Simply Good Foods Company’s market cap is currently $1.81B and has a P/E ratio of 57.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -4.11.

The Simply Good Foods Co. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.