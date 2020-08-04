The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) Gets a Buy Rating from Jefferies

In a report released today, Robert Dickerson from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL), with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $24.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Dickerson is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 59.6% success rate. Dickerson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Lamb Weston Holdings, and McCormick & Company.

The Simply Good Foods Company has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.40, representing a 14.2% upside. In a report issued on July 28, Seaport Global also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $31.34 and a one-year low of $14.08. Currently, The Simply Good Foods Company has an average volume of 1.18M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 43 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SMPL in relation to earlier this year.

The Simply Good Foods Co. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.