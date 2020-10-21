The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) Gets a Buy Rating from Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Robert Dickerson maintained a Buy rating on The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) today and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $20.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Dickerson is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 53.2% success rate. Dickerson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Lamb Weston Holdings, and McCormick & Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on The Simply Good Foods Company is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $26.67.

The Simply Good Foods Company’s market cap is currently $1.99B and has a P/E ratio of 70.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -4.07.

The Simply Good Foods Co. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.